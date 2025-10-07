Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at the CM residence in Bhopal regarding the Chhindwara incident on Monday and ordered suspension of two drug inspectors, the Deputy Director of Food and Drug Administration, and transfer of a drug controller, according to an official release.

CM Yadav emphasised that strict action would be taken against all guilty parties in the Chhindwara case.

"The state government is vigilant and sensitive, and no negligence will be tolerated in matters concerning human life. Accordingly, Drug Inspector of Chhindwara Gaurav Sharma, Drug Inspector of Jabalpur Sharad Kumar Jain, and Deputy Director, Food & Drug Administration Shobhit Koshta have been suspended, while Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya has been transferred," said the Chief Minister as stated in the release.

The CM also directed that along with banning the sale of Coldrif syrup, the existing stock in shops should be seized. A thorough campaign should be conducted to recover the drug from the households of families who have consumed it in Chhindwara and nearby districts.

ASHA workers, along with all government officials and staff, should assist in this operation. The effectiveness of other drugs sold in the area recently should also be assessed. A campaign will be launched to check whether warnings and precautions on drugs are properly indicated. Action will be taken against those who fail to comply. Combination drugs should not be given to children under four years of age; strict action will be taken against doctors violating this guideline, the CM said.

He further stated that, with the support of organisations including the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and various chemist associations, necessary precautions and awareness measures should be implemented. Steps must be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Instructions were also given to inform the Tamil Nadu government regarding action against the manufacturer of Coldrif syrup.

At least 14 deaths have been reported due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara so far, while eight children have been admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

