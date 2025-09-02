Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to participate in an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park' to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will also attend the event, said the release. The session aims to bring together investors and policymakers from the textile sector to deliberate on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Minister will share his views on the growing global role of India's textile sector and the significance of the PM MITRA Park during the event.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with investors to present details about the state's infrastructure, policy support, and emerging opportunities. He will also highlight the strengths of Madhya Pradesh, which is increasingly being recognised as a textile hub, the release further said.

CM Yadav will explain how the PM MITRA Park will transform the state's industrial landscape, create new avenues of employment and attract large-scale investment. He will also engage with investors and industrialists on proposals and prospects for investment in the textile sector.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles will provide information on central government schemes and global opportunities in the textile sector during the event. Officials from Madhya Pradesh's Industries and Textiles Departments will also brief investors on the state's resources, cluster-based development, and special incentive packages.

The proposed PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh is being developed as an integrated hub with world-class facilities for the modern textile industry. The park is expected to take the textile sector to new heights while serving as a foundation for large-scale investment and job creation. (ANI)

