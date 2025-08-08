Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit the Tamot Industrial Area in Raisen district on Friday and will lay the foundation stone and dedicate development works worth Rs 416 crores on the occasion, according to an official release.

During the visit, he will hold an investment dialogue, lay foundation stones for industrial units, dedicate completed units and distribute letters of intent. Additionally, the Chief Minister will visit the unit of Sagar Manufacturer Pvt. Ltd. operating in Tamot and he will participate in a social programme organised on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Along with this, CM Yadav will also interact with industrialists and highlight the investment-friendly environment being developed across the state.

CM Yadav will perform Bhoomi Pujan of 6 new units with a proposed investment of Rs 300 crore, expected to provide employment opportunities to 970 people. He will also inaugurate 6 completed industrial units set up with an investment of over Rs 116 crore, offering jobs to 211 individuals, the release read.

Additionally, CM Yadav will distribute letters of intent related to land allotment to entrepreneurs and share the state government's key priorities for industrial development. This initiative will not only boost investor confidence but also pave the way for new employment opportunities for the youth, reinforcing the state's commitment to rapid and inclusive industrial growth, it added.

Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and MSME, Raghavendra Singh will present detailed insights into the state's industrial strategy and recent policy reforms. Representatives from prominent investor groups will also share their perspectives on the investment-friendly environment and progressive policies of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in view of the Independence Day would be held in three phases this year with an emphasis on the spirit of 'Swadeshi' and cleanliness.

CM Yadav also highlighted that as part of this campaign, efforts would be made to remember the heroics of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor, expressing gratitude to the armed and police forces, and planning to send them rakhis on behalf of the public.

"Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, now in its fourth year, will be held based on the spirit of Swadeshi and a focus on cleanliness this time. Our freedom fighters, revolutionaries and common people struggled to make the country independent and Bhopal has more importance of tricolour...This time, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan will have three phases: from 2 to 8 August, from 9 to 12 August, and from 13 to 15 August. Under this campaign, we decided to remember the heroics of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor, expressing gratitude to the armed and police forces, and planning to send them rakhis on behalf of the public," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further said that it (Har Gar Tiranga Campaign) is an important occasion for our national unity. Many types of instructions have been issued, ranging from organising. (ANI)

