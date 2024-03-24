Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): After being picked by the Congress as its candidate from Indore constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Akshay Kanti Bam expressed his gratitude to the party's high command.

"I thank the top leadership for giving me this opportunity. Victory and defeat are a part of politics, the most important thing is that people stand with you and people believe your words," Akshay Kanti Bam told ANI.

He further said, "The resolution letter made by Rahul Gandhi for 2024 has talked about overall development, I believe public opinion will change and the wave of Congress will come."

The Congress candidate also mentioned that he had earlier asked for a ticket from assembly constituency number 4 of Indore but did not receive it.

"The Lok Sabha elections are challenging," he said.

When asked After that many Congress leaders left the party after Jitu Patwari became the Congress President, Akshay Bam said, "Congress party is very old, the organisation is important, the organisation is very strong here and the leaders are strong."

The grand old Congress party has set the tone for the Indore Lok Sabha seat with the announcement of Akshay Kanti Bam as its candidate from Indore for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP has already announced the incumbent Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani as its candidate.

Congress has tried to put a young face in the battle with the hope of penetrating the BJP's bastion where the BJP has been invincible for the past several years.

The Congress party on Saturday released the fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Earlier a week ago, after being chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party as its candidate from Indore for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, MP Shankar Lalwani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to thank PM Modi and the central and the state leadership for giving me this opportunity again. We will create a history in Indore," he told ANI.

Shankar Lalwani was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in the 2019 General Elections from Indore.

He has been given another chance by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in four phases in Madhya Pradesh.

The first phase will be held on April 19 and polling for the last phase in the state will be held on May 15.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. (ANI)

