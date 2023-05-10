Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Congress leaders got the forms of women filled for their newly launched scheme for women 'Nari Samman Yojana' in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress launched the yojana across the state on Tuesday under which they have announced to provide a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to each household if the party comes to power in the state.

Also Read | Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by ABP News-C Voter: Congress Likely To Attain Majority in Southern State, BJP Trailing With JDS on Third Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

During this, the congress leaders have also given receipts to women after getting their forms filled.

Speaking to ANI, former minister and Congress MLA P C Sharma said, "Former CM Kamal Nath launched 'Nari Samman Yojana' for the respect of women on Tuesday and we told the public about this scheme in every division in the state. In this series, forms are being filled here today and there is a huge crowd of people."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped by Male Friend at Hotel in Marine Drive on Pretext of Film Shoot; Accused Arrested.

Under the scheme, a gas cylinder will be made available for Rs 500 and Rs 1500 monthly aid will be given to women. There is no criteria in this scheme, its benefit will be given to each and every woman, whether a woman living in a slum or living in a big house, this scheme is for everyone. It has nothing to do with whether a woman is working, having a job or not, the Congress MLA said.

Sharma further said, "Today, inflation is at its peak, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always said that they would reduce inflation and would give employment to the people, but neither the inflation decreased nor the employment was given. Therefore, the women could run their family properly and their respect remains, so this scheme has been started."

When asked about the promise to waive farm loans in the last assembly elections, he said that they waived the loan. There was a written answer of state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel in the assembly that the loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived with Rs 11 lakh crore. The old age pension was also increased from Rs.300 to Rs.600. They had done all this during 15-months of Congress government in the state, Sharma added.

When asked about the BJP is calling Nari Samman Yojana a hollow promise, the congress leader said that the scheme blew away the air of the BJP. I say it again and again that this time the Congress is going to be in power in the state with over 174 seats." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)