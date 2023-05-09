Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday started registration for a scheme under which the party has promised to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women and a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 if it returns to power in Assembly polls, due later this year.

The registration for 'Nari Samman Yojna' began at a function held in Chhindwara, the home turf of state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear SEBI Plea to Extend Time for Probe into Hindenburg Report on May 12.

“This is not my statement but promise that after Congress forms a government in Madhya Pradesh, it will pay Rs 1,500 per month (Rs 18,000 per year) to eligible women and an LPG cylinder in Rs 500," Nath was quoted as saying in the form for the scheme.

Meanwhile, noted mountaineer Megha Parmar joined Congress.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Arguments That Supreme Court Should Rule on Gay Marriages As Parliament is Not Likely to Do Anything Will Be 'Dangerous Proposition', Says Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind.

The registration of forms also began at various locations with senior party leaders addressing press conferences in various cities.

The Congress has already launched this scheme in Himachal Pradesh.

The opposition party came up with this scheme in response to the MP government's 'Ladli Behna Yojna' under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to eligible women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)