Jabalpur, Jan 21 (PTI) An inspector from a police station in Katni of Madhya Pradesh has been sent to police lines after a woman constable lodged a complaint of sexual abuse against him, an official said on Friday.

Town inspector Sandeep Ayachi of Barhi police station was on Thursday attached to police lines (taken off the field duty) and a probe has been ordered into a complaint of sexual abuse against him, Katni superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Jain said.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred during the recent posting of the town inspector in Jabalpur district, he said.

The woman constable, who is posted in Jabalpur district, lodged her complaint with the Kotwali police station alleging that Ayachi had sexually abused her, Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Rohit Kashwani said.

