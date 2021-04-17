Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) The 'corona curfew' imposed in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases has been extended till April 26, an official said on Saturday.

Bhopal on Saturday recorded 1,669 COVID-19 cases, taking the toll here to 66,891.

Bhopal's corona curfew, the state government's term for the restrictions short of a lockdown imposed in several cities, was set to end on April 19.

It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia till 6am on April 26, an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

