New Delhi, April 17: In the wake of rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Delhi government has announced night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, and strict curfew during the weekend. To ensure delivery of essential services during the curfew period, the Delhi Police is issuing e-pass or movement pass to concerned individuals. To apply for an e-pass, one can visit the official website of Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in. E-Pass for Night Curfew Valid for Weekend Curfew Too: Delhi Govt.

The Delhi Police has also launched a "Movement Pass Helpline" (011-23469900) for issuing e-passes to eligible applicants. This includes individuals working at shops dealing with food, groceries, medicine, people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps, among others. Here's your step-by-step guide to apply for e-pass in Delhi. Night Curfew in Delhi From 10 PM to 5 Am Till April 30; Pregnant Women Exempted, Passengers Going to Airports, Railway Stations To Show Valid Ticket; Check List of What’s Allowed, What’s Not.

How to Apply for E-pass/Movement Pass in Delhi:

Visit Delhi Police website at delhipolice.nic.in

Click on the ‘Movement Pass’ tab

Create an account to login

Select your 'user name' and password

Fill the application form

Upload your photograph and ID like Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport, voter ID card etc.

Submit your application

You will receive an SMS on receipt of the application

You will receive another SMS when your movement pass is approved

Once you receive the confirmation, login to your account and download the movement pass

Doctors and journalists in Delhi do not require an e-passes for travel. However, they must carry a valid identity card. Candidates appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will also not require curfew e-passes. Here it may also be noted that those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew.

