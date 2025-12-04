Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a three storey garment shop at Ghamandi Chowk in the Badi area of Jabalpur on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate response from fire services who doused it, police said.

No casualties were reported and the casue of the fire is being investigated, the police said.

According to CSP Ritesh Kumar Shiv, the blaze originated on the second and third floors of the shop that belonged to a businessman named Neeraj Jain.

"Fire tenders and police were immediately deployed to the spot, and the fire is under control as of now... The cause is not clear yet," he said.

Efforts to thoroughly douse the remaining flames and assess the damage are underway, he added.

Earlier, fire broke out at two private companies situated in the Progressive Park industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. (ANI)

