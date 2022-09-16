Satna, Sep 16 (PTI) Four Class 8 students were reported missing from the boys' hostel of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday, police said.

The boys, aged 13 years, were found missing from Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Boys Hostel in the morning, inspector S M Upadhaya of City Kotwali police station told PTI.

A missing persons' complaint has been lodged by Shubham Singh Patel, the security guard working at the facility, he said.

As per the complaint, the boys had allegedly escaped from the hostel by climbing the boundary wall, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

