Jabalpur, Jan 7 (PTI) A 44-year-old doctor of a government medical college and hospital allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday, police said.

Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found lying in a pool of blood inside the toilet of his residence in Dhanvantari Nagar locality, inspector Bhuneshwari Chouhan of Sanjeevni Nagar police station said.

Prima facie, it appears that the doctor took the extreme step with the help of a surgery blade, which was recovered from the spot, the official said.

The doctor's children noticed that he had not come out of the toilet despite repeated knocks and called up their mother who was out, she said.

The deceased's wife Mamta Vishwakarma, also a doctor with a government hospital, informed the police and the door was subsequently broken down, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are on, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)