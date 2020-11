Gwalior, Nov 28 (PTI) A city planner with Gwalior Municipal Corporation was held by Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing on Saturday while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of a Rs 25 lakh bribe demand, an official said.

City planner Pradeep Verma wanted Rs 50 lakh from builder Dharmendra Bharadwaj for approving a construction project, and then settled at Rs 25 lakh under the condition that the first installment of Rs 5 lakh would be delivered on Saturday, EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.

"Verma was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh in a car. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at University police station," Singh added. PTI

