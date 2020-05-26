India News | MP HC Grants Bail to Eight Tablighis

Jabalpur, May 26 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to eight members of Tablighi Jamaat, including six foreigners, who were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

The accused had attended the Jamaat's congregation held in March in Nizamuddin area of Delhi. The Nizamuddin markaz later emerged as a major hotspot for coronavirus cases.

A single judge bench of Justice Sujoy Paul allowed the bail application of the petitioners, said their counsel Ankit Saxena.

He told the HC that the petitioners had informed the authorities concerned about their arrival in Bhopal and they didn't violate provisions of Foreigners' Act.

The HC ordered to grant bail to the petitioners on the similar conditions on which a court in Bhopal had granted bail to two co-accused in the case, the counsel said.

All the accused are being tried in a lower court in Bhopal on the charges of disobeying the government orders, indulging in act likely to cause dangerous disease spread among others.

They were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligence act likely to spread infection disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), under Disaster Management Act and Foreigners' Act.

