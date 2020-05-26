Piyush Goyal Quashes Reports of Shramik Special Trains Taking 7-9 Days to Reach Destination, Calls it 'Baseless'

File image of Piyush Goyal (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 26: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that reports of trains taking seven to nine days to reach the destination are completely false. He said that these are efforts to damage the effort of Railway employees. The clarification comes after a media report claimed that Shramik Express trains were delayed by a week. Indian Railways Has Run 3,274 Shramik Special Trains So Far Since May 1, Total 44 Lakh Passengers Ferried to Their Home States.

"Reports that trains are taking 7 days, 9 days are baseless, false and are completely motivated to damage the huge effort that my Railway employees, working day and night without sleep, are making to transport the migrants," he said. Piyush Goyal Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing to Provide Details of Passengers, Alleges State 'Not Willing to Tell Which Trains They Want Postponed, Cancelled or Re-scheduled'.

ANI Tweet:

Reports that trains are taking 7 days, 9 days are baseless, false & are completely motivated to damage the huge effort that my Railway employees, working day & night without sleep, are making to transport the migrants: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal https://t.co/IR5lQW62T1— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Indian Railways:

The report is filled with errors and half-truths. The 2 trains from Surat reached Siwan on 25th in two days time instead as reported 9 days. The Child was ill & returning from Delhi after treatment. The cause of death can’t be determined without post mortem. https://t.co/YhfM7Cvlxx — Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) May 26, 2020

A media report claimed that a train left for Bihar's Siwan from Surat on May 17 and reached its destination on May 25. Amid all this, a child lost his life, a report claimed. The railway on its twitter handle said that the report is filled with half-truths.

"The report is filled with errors and half-truths. The 2 trains from Surat reached Siwan on 25th in two days time instead as reported 9 days. The Child was ill & returning from Delhi after treatment. The cause of death can’t be determined without post mortem," the Indian Railways tweeted.