Shivpuri, Nov 3 (PTI) Junior doctors of the government medical college and hospital in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, who have struck work since Thursday morning seeking the registration of a police case against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Birendra Raghuvanshi, refused to call off the stir even after he apologised.

They have accused the Kolaras legislator of misbehaving with one of their colleagues Hari Om Dhakat on Tuesday night when he had come to the facility to visit a patient, adding that his staff had assaulted him as well.

Amid the stir, Raghuvanshi arrived at GMCH and apologised "in the interest of the poorest of the poor", adding that whatever happened on Tuesday " was a reaction to an action".

"To ensure patients do not face hardships (due to the stir), I and my staff apologise to the doctors," he told reporters.

However, the doctors, who had approached Kotwali police station seeking an FIR against Raghuvanshi on Wednesday, refused to call off the stir.

Medical college Dean Dr KB Verma told reporters a committee had been formed to probe the incident and action will be taken based on the panel's findings.

Investigation into the incident was underway, added Kotwali police station Inspector Sunil Khemaria.

