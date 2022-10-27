Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): After DMK leader Saidai Sadiq made derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu BJP's women cadres, DMK women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi have openly apologized for such statements.

In a video clip that has surfaced on social media platforms, the speaker, identified as Saidai Sadiq, mocked Khushbu and three other BJP leaders like actor Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami. He could be heard saying the saffron party depended only on these "actresses" to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

DMK held a public meeting to thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for getting reelected as DMK leader for the second time. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Meyanathan Siva V also participated in the meeting.

DMK Women's Wing Secretary and MP Kanimozli have openly apologized for the remarks of DMK Public speaker. Kanimozli tweeted, "I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to."

"And I can openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party Arivalayam don't condone this," she added.

BJP leader Kushpu took to Twitter and said "When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaingar. Is this new Dravidian model under the Honorable Chief Minister". (ANI)

