Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The mortal remains of the workers from Madhya Pradesh who were killed in the Gujarat factory fire incident reached the state on Thursday morning, and their last rites were performed at Nemawar Ghat in the district, an official said.

A total of 18 workers, which include 10 from Dewas and eight from Harda district, died in the incident, and their bodies were brought here with the help of ambulances. Teams from both district administrations were present on the spot and made arrangements for the cremation of the workers.

Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh said, "Ambulances have been arranged to bring the dead bodies here, and the district administration has made necessary arrangements for their last rites through their family members. District administration and police teams are present on the spot. The cremation of ten bodies, who were residents of the Dewas district, is being performed here at Nemawar Ghat. Additionally, Harda district administration is also present here at the ghat and performing the last rites of people belonging to Harda."

The collector further highlighted that the financial assistance announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was provided to the deceased's next of kin.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each, which was announced by the CM, we have immediately provided it to the family of the deceased via means of cheques," he added.

Additionally, Superintendent of Police (SP), Punit Gehlot said that last rites of the workers were being performed at Nemawar ghat and all the necessary assistance from the administration and police was being ensured.

"After the tragic incident happened in Gujarat, the district administration and the police have been in constant touch with the families of those who died in the incident. We have constantly coordinated with the Harda district administration and with the Gujarat administration. Today, all the bodies have been brought to Nemawar Ghat in the district from the incident site, and proceedings of last rites are being performed. All possible help from the administration and police is being ensured," SP Gehlot said.

Notably, an explosion occurred at the firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, in which a total of 21 workers died. According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in the Deesa area led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Pravinkumar Patel said that most of the deceased workers were residents from the Dewas and Harda districts in Madhya Pradesh.

After the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the families of the workers killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 to the injured on Tuesday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to the injured persons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees to the next of kin of each deceased and 50,000 rupees to the injured. (ANI)

