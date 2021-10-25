Bhopal, Oct 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,757 on Monday with the addition of eight cases, a health department official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Pune Police Teams Fan Out to Trace NCB Witness KP Gosavi Wanted in Cheating Case.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, the official added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Attend Annual ASEAN-India Summit on October 28.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,150, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 84 active cases.

With 53,932 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests so far in MP went up to 1,99,47,811, the official said.

An official release said 6,89,29,743 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 3,67,527 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,757, new cases 8, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,150, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,99,47,811.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)