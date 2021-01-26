Mhow (MP), Jan 26 (PTI) A person wearing olive green uniform was nabbed from the Army cantonment area in Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday while he was clicking pictures, a police official said.

After his interrogation, the man, later identified as Mithun Verma who is working as a security guard at a factory in Pithampur industrial area, was handed over to local police by Army authorities.

Mhow's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vinod Sharma said Mithun Verma was held while he was taking pictures in the cantonment area.

The police officer said Verma was wearing the uniform of Bihar regiment showing his rank as Sepoy.

"He was taking pictures from his mobile phone near Mall Road in the Army area in Mhow. When officials of the Army Intelligence received information, they took him into their custody for interrogation," Sharma said.

When asked to show his identity card, Verma showed the picture of the Army canteen card which was issued in the name of some other soldier.

"Also, the badge of the Bihar regiment on his cap was inverted. He was unable to inform about his work station and current posting. On interrogation, he revealed to Army authorities that he was a security guard working in a factory located in Pithampur industrial area," the police officer said, adding that he is a resident of Rajgarh district.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)