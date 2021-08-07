Indore, Aug 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested with 1.1 kilograms of psychoactive drug MDMA worth around Rs 1.1 crore in the illicit market, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, Ayyub Shah was held from Indore-Ujjain road in Sanver here, and the drug, also known as ecstasy in street lingo, was found in his backpacks, said Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar.

"Shah is a resident of Mandsaur and is involved in smuggling MDMA to Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. He is linked to a gang from which 70 kilograms of MDMA were seized in Indore on January 5. As part of Operation Prahar against illegal drug trade, 34 members of this gang have been held in the past seven months," he informed.

Those arrested as part of this ring, including a drug factory operator in Hyderabad in Telangana, have confessed to supplying MDMA to pubs, gyms, discotheques, bars and at private parties, police said.

