Dewas (MP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man shot himself dead after gunning down his sister-in-law, a doctor, in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday over an issue of cooking food, police said.

The incident occurred in Hatpipalya town, around 45 kms from the district headquarters in the morning, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said the deceased, identified as Reena Malviya (25), a BMHS degree holder, ran a clinic in the town's Devgarh road area.

"Around 8 am today, her brother-in-law Vijay Malviya reached the clinic and shot her with a pistol and fled from the spot," he said.

Others rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Later, accused Vijay also shot himself dead in a nearby garden. The pistol and his motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

"The woman's husband complained to the police that the incident was a fallout of a dispute over cooking food," he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

