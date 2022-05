Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister of Housing and Urban Development, OPS Bhadoria, on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Kamal Nath had planned a conspiracy to defeat his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

Bhadoria said that Congress is afraid of Scindia. Kamal Nath conspired against Scindia in the polls as the latter was a big challenge to him.

While speaking to the media, Bhadoria said, "Congress is afraid of Scindia Ji. Congress is in panic. Congress leader Kamal Nath hatched a conspiracy to defeat Scindia Ji (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) because he was a big challenge to Nath."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia contested elections from the Guna seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He contested on a Congress ticket and was defeated by his then-rival contestant KP Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of over 1.25 lakhs votes.

Later, in 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP along with 21 MLAs, which collapsed the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)

