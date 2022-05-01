Mumbai, May 1: A 22-year-old boy was arrested by Versova police for allegedly killing his 18-year-old female friend after a fight at his residence in Prem Nagar, Goregaon West, on April 25. Police said the accused killed the girl at his residence after strangulating her with a cable wire, then packed her body in a sack and threw it in the water at Madh beach.

Police have identified the deceased as Sonam Shrikant Sukla, and the accused has been identified as Sabid Ansari. The two were neighbours; the two knew each other since childhood. Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Fidelity, 37-Year-Old Cabbie Kills Wife; Arrested

The accused had taken money from the deceased and had not been returning it. The police said that on the evening of April 25, Sukla demanded Rs 5,000 from the accused and threatened to file a police case against him. During the fight, Ansari returned Rs 2,000, but Sukla demanded the rest of the money. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Being Caught Having Illicit Affair With Father-in-Law in Alwar

Midday quoted Senior Inspector Siraaj Inmadar of Versova police station said, "They were part of the same friend gang. During the fight, Ansari strangulated Sukla. The accused called another friend and asked for his Activa, which he used to take the body to Madh," Imandar further said. "We found the body on Thursday morning from Versova. It was tied with a cable wire. We checked the CCTV footage and found a man carrying the bag, traced him and arrested him late on Saturday night."

