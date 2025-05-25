New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A special event focused on the National Action Plan for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme, was organized through the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Sunday in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, an official statement said.

The aim of the scheme is to socially and economically empower the workers engaged in sanitation work, enabling them to have safe, dignified, and sustainable livelihoods.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and honored sanitation workers. Calling them as Cleanliness Ambassadors, the Minister reminded all the distinguished guests present that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to walking together with everyone, ensuring the development of all, and striving for everyone's participation in a developed India.

During the programme, the Minister, on symbolic basis distributed 17 PPE Kits to the Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs). Chhatarpur Nagar Nigam was handed over ERSU Safety Device under NAMASTE Scheme. Further, the Minister also interacted with the Safai Karamcharis during the programme. He appreciated the media representatives, social organizations, and citizens for participating in this public-sensitive program and becoming a part of this social change. (ANI)

