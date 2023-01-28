Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in connection with a rape case of a thirteen-year-old girl by intoxicanting her drink in the state capital Bhopal, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident was reported under Kamla Nagar police station limits in the city on Thursday. The accused were known to the minor girl and they lured her to join a party being organised in their locality.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall in National Capital on January 29.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shrutkirti Somvanshi said, "The minor girl went missing from her house on Wednesday night, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at Kamla Nagar police station and started investigation into the matter. When we contacted the minor girl the next day, it came to light that she had gone to a party along with her two friends in the locality itself."

"One of the accused fed her intoxicants after which she became unconscious and she was raped. Two accused were involved in this crime, one accused had raped the minor while another supported in the incident. The accused were known to the minor girl and the incident occurred at the party venue itself when everyone had left the party, the accused intoxicated her and then committed the crime," he said.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Party Makkal Needhi Maiam's Website Hacked, Denies Miscreants' Claim of Party's Merger With Congress.

"We have arrested both the accused till Thursday night and we will present them before the court on Friday," Additional DCP Somvanshi added.

Reacting to the incident, State Mahila Congress President Vibha Patel said, "Madhya Pradesh is becoming an island of crimes and the state has again reached number one in crime against women. It is a very sad aspect. The way crimes are increasing today, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should take immediate resignation from his Home Minister Narottam Mishra and should pay attention that such incidents do not happen. After all, why are they (the government) not able to provide security. Mahila Congress will organise a big demonstration against such an act and will not let the Chief Minister sit peacefully."

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Neha Bagga said, "The state government works very promptly on such issues, right from awareness programs to registering immediate FIR and sending such culprits behind the bars. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country which has made provision of death penalty for those who rape girls. Besides, there is one more thing that we need to be careful. We need to awaken the feeling of humanity in men and even in small boys." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)