Chennai, January 27: The official website of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party headed by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has been hacked, said party on Friday. The party also denied reports of its merger with Congress, claiming that its website was hacked.

Taking to Twitter, the MNM said, "Miscreants had hacked MNM website. We will bravely respond to those, who are well versed in stifling the democratic forces." Earlier, the MNM's official website stated that the party has decided to merge with Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kamal Haasan Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi (View Pics).

The statement read, "The year 2023 is going to be crucial for India because this is the year when we must make final preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election - which is the final battle to save the soul of India. The year started with Kamal Haasan joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, where the two towering intellectuals also had a deeply intellectual conversation that was released on YouTube. Kamal Haasan was very impressed with Rahul Gandhi's intellect and commitment to save India, and has been thinking his next moves ever since he returned after meeting the former Congress President." Kamal Haasan to Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on December 24 - Reports.

"After various rounds of discussions and deliberations within Makkal Needhi Maiam, it has been decided that not just Haasar, but all of us are with Rahul Gandhi in his attempts to save India, the South Asian Union of States. We have taken a crucial decision today, a day after we celebrated our Republic Day," it further said.

"The general public and media are hereby informed that Makkal Needhi Maiam has decided to merge itself with Indian National Congress. The formal merger will take place on January 30, 2023 - the day Mahatma Gandhi was killed by a Hindutva fanatic - in Delhi at Raj Ghat in presence of both Kamal Haasan and Rahul Gandhi," the statement further reads.

