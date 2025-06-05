Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer, who went missing from the army campus located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on June 2, has been successfully rescued from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, a police official said on Thursday.

The Lt Col, Pradeep Kumar Nigam, a resident of Gwalior district, is completely safe and sound and there is no sign of any unfortunate incident with him, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Sagar) Lokesh Sinha said, "Ever since the missing complaint was filed, our teams have been engaged in tracing him. Teams were involved in collecting technical evidence and we were working on physical evidence as well. As a result of which, we found his location near Lalitpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh, and a team was sent there and he was rescued."

ASP Sinha highlighted that the army officer was a bit tense that led him to reach there. He was recovered from a hotel and is completely healthy and fine.

"The officer is completely fine and there is no sign of any unpleasant incident with him. He was a bit tense due to which he reached there. He was recovered from a hotel and he was alone there. Currently, the formalities of handing him over family are being done," he said.

When asked about whether the officer was unconscious, ASP Sinha said that he was in a normal state and it was visible in the footage as well.

When asked how the army officer reached there, ASP said that, "We are asking him in this regard and after that the actual reason will be known to us. The process and formalities to handover him to his family is underway."

The Lt Col left the campus for morning walk on June 2 and didn't return. Following which, the army officers searched in the campus and nearby locations but when failed to find clues about him, then approached Cantt Police Station in the district to lodge a missing complaint in the evening on the same day. Acting on the complaint, the police had registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search for the army officer. (ANI)

