Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited a government Women's Polytechnic College located in Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal on Wednesday and interacted with the students by holding a CM's Pathshala on the occasion.

During the interaction, CM Yadav enhanced the knowledge of the students by highlighting the complete life story of Maharani Durgavati and Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Additionally, the Chief Minister also took a selfie with the students.

"Nothing is greater than the nation, and the nation's interest is paramount. Women in India have always been empowered; they were strong even when they had limited rights, and remain equally empowered today when they have all rights. Rani Durgavati and Devi Ahilyabai set remarkable examples through their courage, valour, determination, and administrative skills. They not only ruled effectively but also strengthened the governance system. Their lives were not easy, there were numerous struggles, obstacles, hardships, and challenges. Yet, they never gave up and they ultimately achieved their goal by fighting through every difficulty. That is why today, we remember them for their bravery," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further narrated the story of Rani Durgavati and Devi Ahilyabai in detailed to the students mentioning the important instances of their lives.

CM Yadav also told the students about the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai on May 31 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital on the occasion to address a program centered on women.

"Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was born on May 31, 1725 in a Maratha Hindu family in a village called Chaundi, which is now in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. May 31 marks the 300th anniversary of her birth, which is why not only Madhya Pradesh but the entire country is celebrating her 300th birth anniversary with great enthusiasm. On May 31, PM Modi himself is coming to Bhopal to attend 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' organized in the memory of Devi Ahilyabai here," the CM said.

He also urged the students to participate in the program and take inspiration from the personality and work of Devi Ahilyabai.

During the CM's Pathshala at the college, the students also asked questions to CM Yadav and he answered all the questions with ease and persuasion.

Chief Minister Yadav further took glimpses of new household products, light lamps, designer mirrors, fabric, designer kurtas and other exhibits made of ceramics by the students under the 'Holistic Upskilling Nari Shakti Project' at the Women's Polytechnic College and praised the innovations of the girls. (ANI)

