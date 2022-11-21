Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday had a clean slate as far as COVID-19 cases and deaths were concerned, while the recovery count increased by two, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 10,54,889, the toll is 10,776 and the recovery count is 10,44,093, he said.

The state is left with 20 active cases, he added.

With 2,563 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,03,473, the official said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,889, new cases – Zero , death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,093, active cases 20, number of tests so far 30203483.

