Mumbai, November 21: The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 is all set to see a tough fight between the ruling BJP party, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party. The grand old party recently released its full list of candidates for the 179 seats that it will contest in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Notably, the party has left three seats which include Umreth, Naroda, and Devgadh Baria for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of their pre-poll alliance.

The Congress is all set to take on the ruling BJP party, which as per the exit polls is likely to win the elections with record breaking seats in almost two decades. Last week, the Congress party released its final list of 37 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat. In its final list, Congress announced candidates for prominent seats such as Gandhinagar South, Sanand, Vadodara City, Dahod and Godhra among others. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

Full List of Congress Candidates for Gujarat Assembly Elections:

Constituency Candidate’s Name Abdasa Mammadbhai jung Jat Mandvi Rajendrasingh Jadeja Bhuj Arjanbhai bhudia Anjar Rameshbhai Dangar Gandhidham (SC) Bharat V. Solanki Deesa Sanjaybhai Govabhai Rabari Kheralu Mukeshbhai M Desai Kadi (SC) Parmar Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Himmatnagar Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel Idar (SC) Ramanbhai Virchandbhai Solanki Gandhinagar South Dr Himanshu V Patel Ghatlodia Ms Ameeben Yagnik Eelisbridge Bhiku Dave Amraiwadi Dharmendra Shahntilal Patel Daskroi Umedi budhaji Zala Dasada (SC) Naushad Solanki Limbdi Ms. Kalpana Karambhai Makwana Chotila Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai Makwana Tankara Lalit Kagathara Wankaner Mohammad Javed Pirzada Rajkot South Hiteshbhai M Vora Rajkot Rural (SC) Sureshbhai Karshanbhai Bathvar Jasdan Bholabhai bhikhabhai Gohil Gondal Yatish Desai Jetpur Deepakbhai Keshavlal Vekariya Dhoraji Lalit Vasoya Kalavad (SC) Pravin Muchhadiya Jamnagar North Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja Jamnagar South Manoj Kathiria Jamjodhpur Chirag Kalariya Khambhalia Vikram Arjanbhai Madam Porbandar Arjun modhwadiya Kutiyana Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara Manavadar Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani Junagadh Bhikhbhai Galabhai Joshi Visavadar Karasanbhai Narainbhai Vaddoriay Keshod Hirabhai Arjanbhai Jotava Mangrol Babubhai Vaja Somnath Vimal Chudasma Una Punjabhai Vansh Amreli Paresh Dhanani Lathi Virjibhai Thummar Savarkundala Pratap Dhudhat Rajula Amberish Der Mahuva Kanubhai Kalsariya Talaja Kanubhai Baraiya Palitana Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai Bhavnagar West kishorsinh Kumbhaji Gohil Gadhada (SC) Jagdishbhai Motibhai Chavda Nadiad Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel Morva Hadaf (ST) Ms Snehalataben Govindbhai Khant Fatepura – ST Raghu Ditabhai Machar Jhalod (ST) Dr Mitesh k Garasiya Limkheda (ST) Ramesh Kumar Gondaliya Sankheda (ST) Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal SayajiGunj Ms Amee Ravat Akota Rutvik Joshi Raopura Sanjay Patel (SP) Manjalpur Tashvin Singh Dediapada (ST) Jeramben Sukhlal Vasava Vagra Sulemanbhai Musabhai Patel Jhagadia -ST Fatehsingh Amanbhai Vasava Ankleshwar Vijaysinh Thakurbhai Patel Olpad Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak Mangrol (ST) Anilbhai Sumanbhai Chaudhari Mandvi (ST) Anandbhai Chaudhari Kamrej Nileshkumar Masnsukhbhai Kumbhani Surat East Aslam Cyclewala Surat North Ashokbhai V Patel ( Adhevada) Varachha Road Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai Togadiya Karanj Bharti Prakash Patel Limbayat Gopalbhai Devidas Patil Udhana Dhansukh B Rajput Majura Balwant Shantilal Jain Katargam Kalpeshbhai Harjivanbhai Variya Surat West Sanjay Rameshchnadra Patwa Choryasi Kantilal Nanubhai Patel Bardoli (SC) Ms. Pannaben Anilbhai Patel Mahuva (ST) Ms Hemangini Dipakkumar Garasiya Vyara (ST) Punabhai Dhedabhai Gamit Nizar (ST) Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit Dang (ST) Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai Patel Jalalpore Ranjitbhai Dahyabhai Panchal Bansada (ST) Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel Valsad Kamlkumar Shantilal Patel Pardi Ms Jaishri Patel Kaprada (ST) Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel Umbergaon (ST) Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Valvi Rapar Bacchubhai Arethiya Wadhwan Tarun Gadhvi Rajkot East Indernil Rajguru Dhari Dr Kirti Borisagar Nandod (ST) Haresh Vasava Navsari Deepak Baroth Gandevi (ST) Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel Dwarka Malubhai Kandoria Talala Mansinh Dodiya Kodinar (SC) Mahesh Makwana Bhavnagar Rural Revatsinh Gohil Bhavnagar East Baldev Majibhai Solanki Botad Manhar Patel Jambusar Sanjay Solanki Bharuch Jaykantbhai B Patel Dharampur (ST) Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel Dhrangadhra Chhattarsinh S Gunjariya Morbi Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel Rajkot West Mansukhbhai Jadavbhai Kalariya Jamngar Rural Jivan Kumbharvadiya Gariadhar Divyesh Manubhai Chavda Vav Ms Geniben Thakor Tharad Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput Dhanera Nathabhai Hegolabhai Patel Danta (ST) Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi Vadgam (SC) Jignesh Mevani Radhanpur Raghubhai Merajbhai Desai Chansama Dineshbhai Ataji Thakor Patan Dr Kiritkumar Patel Sidhpur Chandanji Thakor Vijapur Dr Chaursinh J Chavda Khedbrahma (ST) Tushar Choudhary Modasa Rajendrasinh Thakor Mansa Thakor Babusinh Mohansinh Kalol Baldevji Thakor Vejalpur Rajendra Natvarlal Patel Vatva Balvant Bhai Gadhavi Nikol Ranjit Barad Thakkarbappa Nagar Vijaykumar C Brahmabhatt Bapunagar Himmatsinh Patel Dariapur Gyasuddin Shaikh Jamalpur Khadia Imran Khedawala Danilimda (SC) Shailesh Parmar Sabarmati Dinesh Mahida Borsad Rajendrasinh Parmar Anklav Amit Chavda Anand Kanti Sodhaparmar Sojitra Punambhai M Parmar Mahudha Indersinh Natvarsinh Parmar Garbada (ST) Ms Chandrikaben Baraiya Vaghodia Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad Chhota Udaipur (ST) Sangramsinh Naranbhai Rathwa Jetpur (ST) Sukhrambhai Rathwa Dabhoi Bal kishan Patel Palanpur Mahesh Patel Deodar Shivaji Bhuriya Kankrej Amrut Motji Thakor Unjha Patel Arvind Amratlal Visnagar Kiriti Bhai Patel Becharaji Bhopaji Thakor Mahesana P K Patel Bhiloda (ST) Raju Parghi Bayad Mahendra Singh Shankar Singh Vaghela Prantij Bahecharsinh Harsinh Rathod Dahegam Vakhatsinh Amarsinh Chauhan Gandhinagar North Virendrasinh Mafatsinh Vaghela Viramgam Lakhabhai Bharwad Sanand Ramesh Koli Naranpura Ms Sonal Ben Patel Maninagar C M Rajput Asarwa (SC) Vipul Mukundlal Parmar Dhokla Ashwin Rathod Dhandhuka Harpal Singh Chudasma Khambat Chirag Arvindbhai Patel Petlad Dr Prakash Parmar Matar Sanjaybhai Patel Mehmedabad Juvansinh Gadabhai Thasra Kantibhai Parmar Kapadvanj Kantibhai Raijibhai Dabhi Balasinor Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan Lunawada Gulab Singh Santrampur (ST) Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor Shehra Khatubhai Gulabbhai Pagi Godhra Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan Kalol Prabhat Singh Halol Anishbhai Bariya Dahod (ST) Harshadbhai Ninama Savli Kuldeep Singh Raulji Vadodara city (SC) Gunvantrai Parmar Padra Jashpalsinh Padhiyar Karjan Pritesh Patel

While the state has so far witnessed a two way contest between the BJP and the Congress party, the entry of AAP has made things look interesting. And with the AAP announcing Isudhan Gadhvi's as the party’s CM face for Gujarat, the poll has taken an interesting turn with the party trying to make inroads in the coastal state. Who Is Isudan Gadhvi? Here's Everything You Need To Know About AAP’s CM Candidate for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases starting December with the first phase to be held on December 1 and the second one on December 5. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will be held on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. During the last assembly election, the ruling BJP party won 99 seats with the Congress becoming the second largest party by bagging 77 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).