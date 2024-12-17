Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested 18 people involved in inter-state bike robbery cases and recovered 162 bikes so far in the last month in Ujjain district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The police underwent a thorough analysis in view of vehicle theft and held a rigorous vehicle checking operation in the last month as a result of which they confiscated a huge number of bikes, the officer added.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma told ANI, "We had done a hotspot analysis regarding vehicle theft in the last one month and after that, we had continuously done vehicle checking at various places during that period. So far, we have recovered over 150 motorcycles from the areas where people involved in crime live and based on the information developed by the cyber team."

Most of the confiscated motorcycles are unidentified and their effort is to get the bikes claimed by their rightful owner, the officer said.

"Instead of parking the bikes in the police stations, we have parked them in the police line so that people can come, see the bikes; identify them and get them following the legal procedure. The entire police team has worked very hard and all of them have been suitably rewarded," he added.

SP Sharma further said that the police already arrested 18 people in connection with the crime at different police stations in the district. A few accused were absconding and efforts were on to nab them as well.

"We have already arrested 18 accused in the matter at different police stations in the district. Some people are absconding. As mentioned, our team raided many places of people involved in crimes and analyzed them with the cyber data. We understood their movement patterns at various places. They commit such crimes in many districts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The accused also have previous criminal records which we summoned from the district concerned," the officer added. (ANI)

