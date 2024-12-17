New Delhi, December 17: Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing is set to list on NSE and BSE on December 18. The IPO has generated interest among investors, with bids reaching around INR 1.61 lakh crore. As the listing date approaches, the grey market premium (GMP) for the shares has reportedly surged, which indicates a positive market sentiment.

As per reports, the Vishal Mega Mart IPO saw an oversubscription of 27 times with investors bidding for approximately 2,064 crore shares against the 75.67 crore shares available. The price band for the IPO was set between INR 74 and INR 78 per share, with allotment done upper limit of INR 78. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for shares of Vishal Mega Mart has reportedly risen by 25 per cent. It indicates that the stock might start trading at a higher price by approximately INR 19-20 above its initial offering price. Concord Enviro IPO: GMP, Opening Date, Price Band – Here’s All You Need To Know.

How To Check Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment Status on KFin Tech, BSE and NSE?

Investors eager to check their allotment status can visit the official websites of KFin Technologies, NSE, and BSE. To check the allotment status of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO, you can use the KFin Tech website. First, visit the link provided here, "https://evault.kfintech.com/ipostatus/". Once you are on the website, look for a dropdown menu where you can select the company name. Next, you will need to enter some information to find your allotment status. This can include your application number, or Demat account number, or PAN number. After you have filled in the required details, click on the "Submit" button. Once you do that, the system will display your allotment status.

To check the allotment status of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO using the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), visit "https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx". Then, look for the option labelled "Investors" and click on it. It will open a dropdown menu where you should select "Status of Issue Application". Next, click on the option that says "Application Status Check". You will then need to select Equity in the issue type. After that, fill in the required information, including the name of the issue and PAN number, and then click on the Search button to view your allotment status. PC Jeweller Share Price Today, December 17: Stock Jumps 4.7%, Reaching INR 19.15 After Positive Market Movement.

To check the allotment status of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), you can start by visiting the NSE website at "https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp". Once you are on the NSE website, you will need to register by signing up with your personal details. After filling in the required information, make sure to click on the "Submit" button. After registering, look for the option to select "Vishal Mega Mart" from the list provided. To find out your allotment status, you will need to enter your IPO application number in the designated field. Once you have entered the necessary information, click on the "Submit" button to check the allotment status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).