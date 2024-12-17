Mumbai, December 17: In a recent update on the tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, has denied the allegations of harassment made by her late husband. Nikita, who was on the run for several days, was arrested and subsequently interrogated by the police. During her questioning, she countered the claims, stating that it was, in fact, Atul who had subjected her to harassment.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old native of Samastipur in Bihar, had reportedly accused his wife and in-laws of harassment, which he alleged led him to take his own life. A 24-page suicide note recovered from his apartment detailed his grievances, with each page beginning with the phrase "Justice is due." In the note, Atul accused his in-laws of extorting money and pressuring him for a Rs 3 crore divorce settlement. He also expressed regret for not being able to care for his elderly parents. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Allahabad High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Sushil Singhania, Uncle of Nikita Singhania.

Atul Subhash's Wife Denies Harassment Allegations, Accuses Husband of Abuse

Nikita Singhania, 29, revealed that she and Atul had been living separately for nearly three years. She argued that if she had truly harassed him for money, she would not have stayed away for such an extended period. Nikita’s defence comes amidst serious accusations from Atul’s family, who have voiced their disillusionment with the legal system, claiming that laws seem to protect women while offering little support for men.

What is Atul Subhash Suicide Case?

Atul’s death has raised serious concerns over the alleged misuse of legal provisions in domestic disputes. Along with the suicide note, a 90-minute video recorded by Atul before his death went viral, in which he detailed his struggles with ongoing domestic issues. In the video, Atul claimed he was facing multiple false police complaints and accused a family court judge in Jaunpur of being biased against him. He also alleged that Nikita and her family pressured him for money to fund their business ventures, and when he refused, conflicts escalated. Atul Subhash Suicide Probe: Nikita Singhania Changed Location Every Day To Avoid Arrest, Say Police Sources.

According to Atul’s version of events, Nikita left their home in 2021, taking their son with her. He claimed that in 2022, Nikita filed several cases against him and his family, including charges of cruelty, dowry harassment, and even attempted murder.

The Bengaluru police arrested Nikita in Gurugram while her mother, Nisha, and brother, Anurag, were apprehended in Prayagraj. The three were transported to Bengaluru, where they were presented before the court. Nikita, along with her mother and brother, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, Nikita’s uncle, who was also named in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).