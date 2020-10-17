Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police has filed FIRs against various party candidates for violating COVID-19 guidelines while campaigning for by-elections.

"A letter was received yesterday from Collector's office on orders of Gwalior bench of High Court directing 5 police stations to take cognisance of the matter," said Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi.

By-polls will be held in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

