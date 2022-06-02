Jabalpur, Jun 2 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday called upon the youth to propagate entrepreneurship and other job-oriented schemes of the government and take advantage of them.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

He was addressing a function of Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing 'Yuva Morcha' in the government veterinary college ground here, with people from districts like Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni and Mandla in attendance.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Ends Her Life After ‘Sexually Harassed’ by Cops.

"Youths should propagate entrepreneurship and job-oriented schemes of the government at the field level and take advantage of it,” Nadda said, and hailed the MP government for schemes on entrepreneurship like Udyamita Yojana.

The Union government's 'Skill India Mission' is not a slogan but a pledge given that there are 40 crore youths in the country, who will receive skill training.

"In the year 2014, the number of startups was 65-70, while today it is above 70,000 in the country. Of these, nearly 100 startups have gained the status of unicorn (having USD 1 billion valuation). This is our young India," Nadda said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was framing policies and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was executing them on the ground so that the youth can become job-givers through startups instead of being job-seekers, he said.

Speaking on the role of youth in the freedom struggle, Nadda said the Independence movement was started in 1915 by Mahatma Gandhi but it gained momentum due to the thoughts and actions of Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajguru and Sukhdev, which united the people.

The formation of a non-Congress government at the Centre (post Emergency) was possible due to the participation of youth in the JP movement, he added.

The function was also addressed by Chouhan and the Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other senior BJP leaders took part in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)