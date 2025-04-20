Damoh (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) A parcel train derailed in Damoh city of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic, an official said.

The incident occurred near the railway crossing at Malaiya Mill around 3 pm when three bogies of the parcel train, going from Katni to Bina, went off track, said Damoh Station Master Mukesh Jain.

He said the Gondwana Express, going towards Delhi from Jabalpur, was among many trains halted due to the accident.

The work to clear the railway track is underway, he said.

