Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Indore and three other divisions of Madhya Pradesh even as intermittent showers continued to lash large parts of the state.

An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change.

The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm at isolated places of Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur divisions.

The department also issued two yellow alerts. The first one is about likely heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm at isolated places in Bhopal and Shahdol divisions and Sheopur, Chhatarpur and Sagar districts.

The second one forecast thunderstorms with lightning strikes at isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Shahdol Rewa, Sagar, Chambal and Gwalior divisions.

These alerts are valid till Friday morning, the IMD said.

Rains sent rivers and nullahs in spate and inundated low lying areas in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

No river, including Narmada - considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh - was flowing above the danger mark. The gates of 14 major and medium dams have been opened to discharge water from them, state Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Kamlesh Raikwar told PTI on Thursday evening.

The gates of the state's biggest dam - Indira Sagar - in Khandwa district have been opened to release water, he said.

"A low pressure area over Saurashtra and a shear zone over central Madhya Pradesh is bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea," senior meteorologist at IMD's Bhopal centre, Ved Prakash Singh, told PTI.

Moreover, monsoon trough is conversing this moisture incursion from west and residual moisture from the Bay of Bengal in east over Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Jabalpur divisions. So these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall until Friday, he said.

