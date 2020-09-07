Bhopal, Sep 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,885 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 75,459, health officials said.

With 17 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 1,589, they said.

Of them, three patients died each in Indore and Sagar, while two succumbed in Gwalior. One fatality each occurred in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Khandwa, Datia, Satna, Sheopur and Chhindwara, officials added.

A total of 1,022 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 56,909.

At 279, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state in the day, followed by 213 cases in Jabalpur, 187 cases in Bhopal and 186 patients in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 14,870 with 421 deaths.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 11,821 including 307 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 6,534 and 5,147, respectively.

At 4,218, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Gwalior and Bhopal have 1,804 and 1,751 such cases, respectively, officials said.

The state now has 6,008 active containment zones.

11,494 new coronavirus cases and 195 fatalities have been reported so far since the beginning of the new month.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 75,459, new cases 1,885, death toll 1,589, recovered 56,909, active cases 16,961, total number of tested people 15,41,356.

