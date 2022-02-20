Gwalior, Feb 20 (PTI) Unidentified thieves broke open three ATM cash chests using gas cutters and decamped with Rs 44 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city after blackening the CCTV cameras installed in these booths, police said on Sunday.

The thefts took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Padav and Maharajpura police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

"Two ATMs in Padav and one in Maharajpura were were cut open by thieves using gas cutters and Rs 44 lakh was stolen. It is suspected that the same gang is involved in all the three incidents. They also blackened the CCTV cameras in the premises," he said.

The involvement of an inter-state gang is suspected and efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.

