Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A five-kilometre 'Run for Unity' programme was organised on the occasion of National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man' of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

A large number of youths participated in the run which started from Bada Talab in the city.

According to a release, around 1,000 NCC cadets from over 50 educational institutions in Bhopal participated in the run. Apart from the cadets, NCC officers, Associate NCC officers, JCOs and NCOs from various NCC units and colleges also participated in the race to motivate the cadets.

India's hockey player, Olympic medalist and Arjuna awardee Vivek Sagar Prasad flagged off the 'Run for Unity' from Bada Talab in the city at around 7 am on Tuesday. The race ended at the Shaurya Smarak in the city.

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The National Unity Day was introduced by the Central government in 2014.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950. He was a senior Congress leader and is remembered for the unification of India's over 550 princely states into a single country. He strongly voiced his views on women's empowerment. He passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

