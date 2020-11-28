Bhopal, Nov 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,634 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,03,231, health officials said.

With 13 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,237, they said.

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine: Emergency Use Authorisation Request in Two Weeks, Govt Likely to Buy 300-400 Million Doses by July, Says Adar Poonawalla.

A total of 1,317 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally of recoveries to 1,85,013.

Of the 13 new fatalities, three died in Indore and two each in Bhopal, Ratlam and Vidisha. One fatality each occurred in Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna and Jhabua, the official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Serum Institute of India, Reviews COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Facility.

Indore accounted for 568 new cases, followed by Bhopal 356 and Gwalior 86.

The total number of cases in Indore now stands at 41,090 with 752 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload is 31,333 with 515 fatalities.

Gwalior so far recorded 14,468 cases, the officials said.

Indore now has 4,616 active cases, followed by 2,747 such cases in Bhopal and 861 in Gwalior.

With 30,312 samples tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far rose to 36.91 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,03,231, new cases 1,634, death toll 3,237, recovered cases 1,85,013, active cases 14,981, number of people tested so far 36,91,219.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)