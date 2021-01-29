Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,54,667 after 171 cases were reported on Friday, while the death toll increased by three and the recovery count by 297, an official said.

The overall toll is 3,805 and the number of people discharged stands at 2,48,036, he added.

"The three deaths took place in Bhopal, Gwalior and Umaria. Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 28 and Indore 22. Indore now has 57,399 cases, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 42,399 with 609 fatalities," he said.

Bhopal has 767 active cases, and the figure for Indore is 449.

With 18,012 tests in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 53,25,107.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,54,667, new cases 171, death toll 3,805, recovered 2,48,036, active cases 2826, number of tests so far 53,25,107.

