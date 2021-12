Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,532 on Tuesday after 23 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 10,530, an official said.

So far, 7,82,815 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 19 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 187, he said.

With 53,638 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in MP went up to 2,30,91,740, the official added.

A total of 9,89,63,093 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,73,480 on Tuesday, a government release informed.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,532, new cases 23, death toll 10,530, recoveries 7,82,815, active cases 187, number of tests so far 2,30,91,740.

