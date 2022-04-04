Bhopal, Apr 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,157 on Monday with the detection of three cases at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 10,30,329, leaving the state with 94 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,626 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,88,91,647, he added.

A government release said 11,62,62,602 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,10,481 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,157, new cases 03, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,329, active cases 94, number of tests so far 2,88,91,647.

