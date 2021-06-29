Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,89,771 and the toll to 8,954, the state Health department said.

A total of 86 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,80,187 so far, leaving the state with 630 active cases, it said.

With six new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,833 while that of Bhopal rose by seven to 1,23,123.

The death toll in Indore and Bhopal remained 1,390 and 972, respectively, with no fresh fatality being reported in the past 24 hours.

Indore is now left with 112 active cases and Bhopal 146.

Of the total 52 districts in MP, 37 districts did not report any new case during the last 24 hours, as per the department.

With 67,104 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh crossed 1.20 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,771, new cases 38, death toll 8,954, recovered 7,80,187, active cases 630, number of tests so far 1,20,04,205.

