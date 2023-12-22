Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan on Friday offered prayers at the temple at Narmada Udgam Sthal - the origin of the River Narmada in Anuppur's Amarkantak.

During this, the former CM prayed for the welfare and development of the state.

"I have grown up in the lap of Narmada maa since childhood and have done public service work with her blessings. I had visited here before the state assembly elections and had prayed to carry forward the development and public welfare works in the state. I also prayed for the schemes to be implemented properly and for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's formation in the state," Chouhan said.

"I also prayed that the state continues to progress and develop under the leadership of our new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla," he said.

Chouhan, the state's longest-serving Chief Minister resigned after 16.5 years and four terms. His tenure came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as the new CM of the state after recently concluded assembly polls.

Out of 230 assembly seats in the state, BJP won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat. (ANI)

