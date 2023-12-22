New Delhi, December 22: Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key of Multi Tasking (NonTechnical)Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. Candidates will be able to check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the final answer key using their examination roll number and password.

"Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission's website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in on 27.12.2023. This facility will be available from 27.12.2023 to 10.01.2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging in using their username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to download the question papers and answer key from December 22 to January 5, till 4 pm.

SSC MTS, havaldar results were declared on December 19. A total of 1,729 candidates have qualified out of which 1,346 are for MTS and 383 are for havaldar posts. The commission has withheld the results of 57 candidates due to suspected malpractices for further scrutiny.

The commission will also publish the marks of candidates on December 7. The marks of the candidates will be available on the official website till January 10.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check the SSC MTS, havalder answer key 2023. Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on thelink that reads “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) and Marks”. You will be redirected to a new login page. Enter your login credentials. SSC MTS final answer key 2023 will appear on your screen. Download for future use.

A total of 1346 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification and subsequent appointment for the post of MTS and 383 for the Havaldar post.

