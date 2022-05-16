Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) Six persons were arrested for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Post this case, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said police have been directed to monitor conversion activities in schools.

Following a complaint, a police team raided the Christ Memorial School campus, where a group had gathered and people were about to be converted, said Bhopal's Bairagarh police station in charge DP Singh.

He said four persons, identified as Father Paul Polus, Kamini Paul, Rajesh Malviya and Ritika Malviya, were arrested from the spot, while two others, namely school director Manis Mathew and Rahul Sharma, were held on Monday.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and provisions of Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, he said, adding that further probe was underway in the incident.

Queried on this incident, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also state government spokesperson, on Monday told reporters that "directives have been given to the Police Intelligence to monitor if conversion activities are going on in missionary schools of Madhya Pradesh".

