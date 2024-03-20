Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): To improve the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha Elections in Madhya Pradesh, special voter awareness campaign vehicles will be run in the constituencies with less than 75 per cent voting in the last assembly elections, state's Chief Electoral Officer stated on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Tuesday said that in the last assembly elections in 2023, the voting percentage in 75 assembly constituencies of 26 districts of the state was less than 75 per cent. To increase the voting percentage in these assembly constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections- 2024, special efforts are being made by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

In such identified 75 assembly constituencies, voters will be made aware through awareness campaign vehicles for one month.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, voters will be made aware of the importance of voting through short films, slogans and posters. The voter awareness campaign vehicle will be launched on March 20.

The Voter awareness campaign vehicles will be run in the assembly constituencies of Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Katni, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Dewas, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain and Ratlam district.

In Madhya Pradesh, with 29 seats, polling will be held in four phases. Voting will be held on six seats in Phase 1 (April 19), seven seats in Phase 2 (April 26), and 8 seats each in Phase 3 (May 7) and Phase 4 (May 13).

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

